Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action after a two-week hiatus this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with Austin FC at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the league table at the moment and will want to win this game.

Austin FC are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Texas-based outfit held Seattle Sounders to a 0-0 stalemate last month and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and currently find themselves in second place in the league table. The home side is only two points behind Seattle Sounders at the moment and could move to the top of the table with a victory in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

Austin FC were formed as recently as 2018 and have played only one game against Sporting Kansas City. The Texas side is new to the MLS and will need to cope with the league's standards of quality to remain a successful side.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Sporting Kansas City. Austin FC finished the game with ten men and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City form guide in the MLS: W-L-D-W-D

Austin FC form guide in the MLS: D-L-L-L-W

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Team News

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City's star striker Alan Pulido is on international duty with Mexico and will be unavailable for selection. Brooks Thompson is injured at the moment and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Brooks Thompson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alan Pulido

Austin FC have a few injury concerns

Austin FC

Hector Jimenez and Ben Sweat are recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Ulises Segura and Aaron Schoenfeld are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Hector Jimenez, Ben Sweat

Doubtful: Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Gadi Kinda, Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Johnny Russell

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Nick Lima; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez, Jared Stroud

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have been impressive in their MLS campaign so far and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. Alan Pulido has been sensational for the home side and his unavailability might affect his team's attacking play.

Austin FC have endured a difficult start to life in the MLS and have a point to prove in the coming weeks. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Austin FC

