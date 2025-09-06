Sporting Kansas City vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Sporting Kansas City (Sporting KC) will invite Austin to Children's Mercy Park in MLS on Sunday. The hosts are 13th in the Western Conference standings, winning seven of their 28 games thus far. Los Verdes have fared slightly better with 10 wins and are seventh in the standings.

The Wizards returned to winning ways after four consecutive defeats last week, with a 4-2 home triumph over the Colorado Rapids. Dejan Joveljić gave them an early lead in the fourth minute, but Rapid scored later in the first half to overturn the deficit. Dániel Sallói and Mason Toye added goals after the break to restore Sporting's lead, and Joveljić completed his brace in the 81st minute.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games last week, recording a 3-1 home win over the San Jose Earthquakes. Osman Bukari and Myrto Uzuni scored early on in the first half, while Bruno Wilson's own goal helped restore their two-goal lead in the 77th minute.

Sporting KC vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 10 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording six wins. The Wizards have three wins, and just one match has ended in a draw.

They last met in the campaign opener in February, and Los Verdes recorded a 1-0 home win.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the MLS this season, conceding 57 goals, 24 more than the Greens.

The visitors have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions, with that defeat registered away from home last month.

Sporting have conceded at least two goals in their last five league games.

Sporting KC vs Austin Prediction

The Wizards registered their first league win since July last week and will look to build on that form here. They scored at least four goals in the league for the first time since April in that win. Notably, their three wins in this fixture have all been registered at home.

Los Verdes have been in good touch in the league recently, suffering just one defeat since June. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games and will look to continue that goalscoring form here. They have won three of their last four meetings against Kansas, though all wins were registered at home.

Both teams will be without some players due to their international commitments, which might impact their performance here. With that in mind, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Sporting KC 2-2 Austin

Sporting KC vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

