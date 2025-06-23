Sporting Kansas City vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Sporting Kansas City will host Charlotte at the Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have endured a difficult campaign and are in danger of missing out on a second consecutive postseason as they sit 13th in the Western Conference with 16 points.
They were beaten 4-2 by Dallas in a tense clash on home turf last time out, with Magomed Shapi Suleymanov opening the scoring early in the game before substitute Santiago Munoz netted a consolation goal in additional time.
Charlotte performed brightly at the start of the league season but have lost their way in recent games. They lost 2-1 to Philadelphia Union last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point on the road following Wilfried Zaha's second-half strike before their opponents reclaimed the lead at the death.
The visitors sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 25 points and will be keen to return to winning ways when they play on Wednesday.
Sporting Kansas City vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark the first competitive and overall third meeting between the two teams. Charlotte are undefeated in their previous two matchups, picking up a win and a draw.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games and have managed just one in their last seven.
- The Wizards have conceded 35 goals in MLS this term. Only DC United (38) and LA Galaxy (39) have shipped more.
- Charlotte have the fewest draws (1) in the American top flight this season.
- Kansas City have picked up eight points at home in the league this season, the second-fewest in the West.
Sporting Kansas City vs Charlotte Prediction
Sporting are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven matches. They have won just twice at home all year and could struggle here.
Similarly, the Crown have lost two of their last three games and six of their last eight. They have been poor on the road this season, but should avoid defeat against a fellow struggling side on Wednesday.
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-2 Charlotte
Sporting Kansas City vs Charlotte Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)