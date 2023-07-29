Sporting Kansas City vs Chivas Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2023

Sporting Kansas City and Chivas Guadalajara are back in action in the Leagues Cup when they lock horns at the Children's Mercy Park on Monday.

Having suffered defeat in their group openers, both sides will be looking to grab the desired result and book their spot in the playoffs.

Sporting Kansas City were denied a dream start to the 2023 Leagues Cup as they lost on penalties to FC Cincinnati on July 24 after a pulsating 3-3 draw in normal time.

This was a second consecutive defeat for the Wizards, who saw their three-match unbeaten run in the MLS come to an end courtesy of a 2-1 loss to Austin FC on August 6.

Sporting Kansas now return home, where they are unbeaten in six of their last eight matches, claiming five wins and one draw since the start of May.

Like Monday’s hosts, Guadalajara suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati in their Leagues Cup opener on July 28.

Prior to that, the Mexican outfit were on a three-game winning streak, including a 2-0 friendly victory over Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao on July 16.

Sporting Kansas City vs Chivas Guadalajara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Sporting Kansas City and Chivas Guadalajara, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry with a win.

The Wizards are on a four-game winless run across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 3-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps on July 2.

Chivas Guadalajara have lost just one of their last four away matches while claiming two wins and one draw since mid-May.

Sporting Kansas City are winless in seven of their last eight matches, suffering four defeats and picking up three draws in that time.

Sporting Kansas City vs Chivas Guadalajara Prediction

Despite both losing their group openers, Guadalajara head into Monday as the more in-form side and will be backing themselves to come away with the desired result.

That said, we are tipping the Mexican side to grind out a narrow win at the Children's Mercy Park.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Chivas Guadalajara

Sporting Kansas City vs Chivas Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chivas Guadalajara to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of the hosts’ last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of Guadalajara’s last eight games)