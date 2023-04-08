Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023

Sporting Kansas City host Colorado at Children's Mercy Park in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having similar starts to the season.

Sporting Kansas City are currently 13th in the Western Conference and are yet to win a game this season. Peter Vermes' side will be going into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Philadelphia last time out. They will look to turn things around with a win against Colorado on Saturday.

Colorado are currently bottom of the Western Conference and tied on points with their opponents. Robin Fraser's side are also yet to win a league game this season, and will be going into the fixture off the back of a 0-0 draw against LAFC last time out. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Kansas City on Saturday.

Both sides are looking for their first win of the season and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in March.

Both sides are tied 28th in the league for goals scored per game at 0.3.

Both sides haven't won any of their last seven games across all competitions.

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Prediction

Neither side have been in good form this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City will be without Tim Leibold, Nemanja Radoja, Logan Ndenbe, Kortne Ford, Kayden Pierre and Gadi Kinda for the game. Meanwhile, Steven Beitashour, Moise Bombito, Jackson Travis, Jack Price, Dantouma Toure, Braian Galvan and Aboubacar Keita are all out for Colorado due to injury.

It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides given their form and quality. We predict a tight game with neither team coming out on top in a scoreless draw.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Colorado

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Neither team have been good in front of goal this season, with both teams having scored only two goals in their six league games so far)

Tip 3 - Sporting Kansas City to get more than four shots on target (Kansas City are averaging six shots on target per game so far this season)

