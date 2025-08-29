Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with Colorado Rapids in an important encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Preview
Colorado Rapids are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Rapids slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The home side suffered a 5-2 defeat against Seattle Sounders this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sporting Kansas City have a good recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 23 out of the last 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 19 victories.
- Colorado Rapids were on a winning run of two matches on the trot in all competitions and had scored a total of five goals in these games before they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game last week.
- Sporting Kansas City are winless in their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Colorado Rapids last month.
- Sporting Kansas City have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 13 games in all competitions.
Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction
Colorado Rapids have managed to mount a resurgence this season but were not at their best against Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game. Rafael Navarro has made a name for himself at the club and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
Sporting Kansas City have been defensively poor this season and will need to present a robust front on Saturday. Colorado Rapids are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-3 Colorado Rapids
Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes