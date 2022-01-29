Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2022

Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids square off in a pre-season friendly on Saturday in the Desert Showcase presented by Visit Tucson.

The Wizards kick-off their preparations for the 2022 MLS season after finishing fourth in the regular season last year.

Their regular campaign begins on the road to Atalanta United on 27 February 2022, after four more friendly matches following this one.

The Rapids, winners of last year's Western Conference, are also scheduled to play four club friendlies before kicking off a new season away to Los Angeles in a month's time.

Both teams will be keen to ensure that their players get the best preparation possible in their friendly matches to prepare them for the start of the new season.

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head

Sporting Kansas have won 20 of their last 54 clashes with the Rapids, who've beaten them on a close 16 occasions.

However, their last two encounters have ended in draws.

Sporting Kansas City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Colorado Rapids Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Sporting Kansas City

Cole Bassett was loaned to Eredivisie side Feyenoord last week while Bryan Acosta and Mark-Anthony Kaye are currently away on international duty.

Jaylin Lindsey is out with a hamstring problem.

But given this is only a friendly, head coach Robin Fraser is likely to make a lot of changes to his team.

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Bryan Acosta, Mark-Anthony Kaye

Colorado Rapids

The Rapids have a clean bill of health right now but just like Kansas, are expected to field a highly changed XI for the friendly encounter.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): John Pulskamp; Cameron Duke, Roberto Puncec, Andreu Fontas, Amadou Dia; José Mauri, Róger Espinoza, Gadi Kinda; Grayson Barber, Wilson Harris, Daniel Salloi.

Colorado Rapids (4-3-3): Clint Irwin; Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor, Auston Trusty, Kellyn Acosta; Braian Galván, Collen Warner, Younes Namli; Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki.

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Given it's an inconsequential friendly, both sides are likely to play a weakened lineup, which might take the sting out of the match.

The sides have fought epic encounters before but we expect this one to be a dour, low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Peter P