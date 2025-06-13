Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with FC Dallas in an important encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a good recent record against FC Dallas and have won 27 out of the last 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' 22 victories.

The home side has won each of their last eight matches played between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas in all competitions, with Sporting Kansas City winning four of these games.

Sporting Kansas City were on an unbeaten run of four matches on the trot before they suffered a 3-1 defeat away from home against Los Angeles FC last week.

FC Dallas have won only one of their last 10 matches in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to March last year.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have shown glimpses of their potential this season but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Dejan Joveljic has been prolific for the hosts this year and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

FC Dallas can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride so far this season. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 FC Dallas

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: FC Dallas to score first - Yes

