Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2023

Sporting Kansas City will look to pick up a third home win on the spin when they take on FC Dallas at the Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday (May 31).

Kansas City returned to winning ways in style, thrashing Portland Timbers 4-1 last Saturday. Before that, Peter Joseph Vermes’ men suffered a 4-0 defeat against Saint Louis City on May 21, which snapped their three-match unbeaten run in the league.

With 13 points from 15 games, Sporting Kansas are 12th in the Western Conference, four points and two placed above rock-bottom LA Galaxy.

Meanwhile, Dallas needed a 94th-minute header from Nkosi Tafari to salvage a 1-1 draw against ten-man San Jose Earthquakes last time out. Nico Estevez’s side have now gone four games without defeat, claiming eight points from a possible 12 since a 2-0 loss to Nashville in the last-32 of the US Open Cup on May 11.

With 23 points from 14 games, Dallas are fourth in the Western Conference, three points behind first-placed Seattle Sounders.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from 57 meetings, Kansas City hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Dallas have picked up four fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Dallas are unbeaten in six of their last seven visits to Children's Mercy Park, winning four times since July 2018.

The Wizards have won all but one of their last four home games, with a 2-0 loss against CF Montreal on April 30 being the exception.

Estevez’s men have managed just one win in their last five away games, losing twice.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Prediction

While Dallas have put together a fine run of form, Sporting Kansas have shown resilience at home in recent weeks. A thrilling battle could ensue, with the two sides likely to settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas 2-2 Dallas

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last five clashes between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five meetings.)

