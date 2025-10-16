Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

Sporting Kansas City host Houston Dynamo at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday in their final game of the 2025 MLS league season. After beating Colorado Rapids 4-1 on 31 August, Kansas have lost their next five top-flight matches in a row to drop down to 14th position with 27 points from 33 games - the joint lowest tally in the Western Conference alongside LA Galaxy.

The Wizards are out of the running for the playoffs, but will be looking to end the treacherous season on a positive note, with Houston Dynamo only two places above them in the league standings with nine more points.

The Orange Crush have lost their last two MLS games, going down 3-1 to Nashville and 4-2 against San Diego FC. A loss on the final day would make it three in a row and a horrible end to their campaign.

Last year, at this time, the Texas outfit were finishing in fifth place and moving into the playoff round. This year, following an underwhelming run, Houston are set to finish in the bottom four of the Western Conference.

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 59 clashes between the sides in the past, and the spoils are closely shared with 20 wins for Kansas and 22 for Houston.

Having beaten Houston 3-1 in their last game, Kansas could see consecutive victories in the fixture for the first time since a run of four in a row between May 2021 and May 2022.

The Wizards have lost their last five MLS matches and nine of their last 10.

Houston have lost their last two and three of their last four matches in the MLS.

With 70 goals conceded, Sporting Kansas have the worst defensive record in the Western Conference.

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

The Wizards are on a low ebb right now, losing their last couple of games and looking sluggish in defense. Houston, though not a formidable side this season, will be looking to capitalize on their frailties and finish their run on a positive note.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 0-1 Houston Dynamo

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

