Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023 

Sporting Kansas City host Houston Dynamo at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday (September 23) in the MLS, looking to recover from their latest setback.

On Wednesday, Kansas were blanked 3-0 at home by Nashville, with Fafa Picault, Hany Mukhtar and Jack Maher scoring. It was Kansas's 13th loss of the season from 30 games.

With 35 points, the Wizards are down in 11th place in the Western Conference. Only Austin, LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids have accrued fewer points.

Meanwhile, Houston are flying high, unbeaten in seven MLS games, winning four, including a 4-1 drubbing of Vancouver Whitecaps in their last outing on Wednesday.

Goals from Hector Herrera, Griffin Dorsey, Ivan Franco and Ibrahim Aliyu put them 4-0 up before an own goal from Erik Sviatchenko gave Vancouver a late consolation.

The Orange Crush have 43 points from 29 games and are fourth in the Western Conference, just seven points behind leaders St. Louis.

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 54 clashes between the two sides. Houston lead 20-18.

Kansas are winless in three clashes with Houston, having won the previous four (all at home).

Houston are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning five.

Kansas have won six of their last 10 home games, losing three, but their most recent home game was a 3-0 defeat to Nashville on September 20.

After losing consecutive away games, Houston are unbeaten in their last three.

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Kansas have a good record in the fixture recently, but Houston have fared better lately and come in with a vigour the hosts have lacked. The Orange Crush should win this one, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Kansas City 1-2 Houston

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dynamo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes