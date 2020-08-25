Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City, who are brimming with young talent, will host last-placed Houston Dynamo in the M. Things have been going great for Sporting Kansas City and their youth-centric approach is admirable. Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo have struggled to find goals, scoring just 6 goals from their 6 games so far.

Sporting KC are eyeing a 4th straight league win over their opponents Houston Dynamo. They have a 4 point advantage at the top of the table and will be looking to extend it further and they come into the game on the back of a 3 game winning streak after winning their last match 2-1 against Minnesota United, away from home.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes is insistent on sticking to his youth-centric approach and said,

"Our home-grown players have taken a big step this year.

"A lot of times people throw in young players when they're up 3-nil, but I threw them out there because I knew that they were going to work."

Houston Dynamo are still seeking their first win of 2020. The Dynamos were held to a goalless draw last Friday by FC Dallas on Friday. But they were the dominant team on the night and will be looking to get a good run going as they take on the table leaders.

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo share a long history. The teams have faced each other 44 times in the past. Houston Dynamo have won 16 times while Sporting Kansas City have won only 14. 14 games have ended in a draw.

However, Sporting Kansas City are undefeated in their last 5 fixtures against Houston Dynamo and won the last meeting between the two 4-0.

Sporting Kansas City form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Houston Dynamo form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Sporting Kansas City have just the one casualty heading into tonight's game. Felippe Gutierrez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing a knee surgery.

Injuries: Felipe Gutierrez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

𝟚𝟜 𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕤



🆚 Sporting KC

As for Houston Dynamo, veteran midfielder Boniek Garcia, defender Victor Cabrera and striker Mauro Manotas are doubtful for the game. Striker Michael Salazar will be unavailable for selection owing to a knee injury.

Injuries: Michael Salazar

Doubtful: Victor Cabrera, Mauro Manotas and Boniek Garcia

Suspensions: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Predicted Lineups

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Graham Smith, Roberto Puncec, Luis Martins, Ilie, Roger Espinoza, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Daniel Salloi

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jimmy Maurer, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, John Nelson, Thiago Santos, Bryan Acosta, Franco Jara, Michael Barrios, Zdenek Ondrasek, Paxton Pomykal

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have been really good this term and Houston Dynamo have been anything but. It's hard to imagine Houston Dynamo pulling an upset over the Western Conference leaders.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-0 Houston Dynamo

