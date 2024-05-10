Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on Houston Dynamo at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Houston Dynamo are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Texas-based outfit crashed out of the US Open Cup on penalties last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The hosts edged Union Omaha to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Houston Dynamo have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won 21 out of the 57 matches played between the two teams. Sporting Kansas City have won 19 matches against Houston Dynamo and will look to close the gap this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Houston Dynamo form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Sporting Kansas City

Logan Ndenbe is injured at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Dany Rosero, Remi Walter, and Tim Melia are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Logan Ndenbe

Doubtful: Dany Rosero, Remi Walter, Tim Melia

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo

Nelson Quinones is Houston Dynamo's only injury concern going into this game and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Nelson Quinones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pulskamp; Leibold, Voloder, Fontas, Davis; Thommy, Rodriguez, Tzionis; Salloi, Pulido, Russell

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Clark; Steres, Sviatchenko, Micael, Schmitt; Herrera, Artur; Ibrahim, Bassi, Carrasquilla; Kowalczyk

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Daniel Salloi and Alan Pulido can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have struggled in recent weeks and will need to arrest their slump this month. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Houston Dynamo