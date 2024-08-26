Sporting Kansas City vs Indy Eleven Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Sporting Kansas City will host Indy Eleven at the Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2024 US Open Cup. The home side have struggled in recent games but returned to action with a clinical 3-0 victory over Orlando City at the weekend. They will look to carry that momentum into the domestic cup this week.

They faced Dallas in the quarterfinals of the tournament last month, picking up a 2-1 victory with William Agada opening the scoring before Daniel Rosero Valencia headed home the game-winner in extra time.

Meanwhile, Indy Eleven have struggled for results in the USL Championship of late and will hope they find better luck elsewhere this week. They beat Atlanta United 2-1 last time out in the competition, holding a two-goal lead late in the game before their opponents halved the deficit in additional time.

The visitors are set to make their Open Cup semifinal debut this week and will aim to test their mettle against another top-flight opposition.

Sporting Kansas City vs Indy Eleven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Kansas City and Indy Eleven.

Kansas City are the second-highest-scoring top-flight side in the US Open Cup this season.

The visitors have managed just two clean sheets in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Five of the Wizards' seven league wins this season have come at the Children's Mercy Park.

The Mastiffs have conceded 39 goals in the USL Championship this season. Only Hartford Athletic (40) and Miami FC (62) have shipped more.

Sporting Kansas City vs Indy Eleven Prediction

Kansas City's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will look to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash.

Indy Eleven are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won just two of their last 10 games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the home side win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 3-1 Indy Eleven

Sporting Kansas City vs Indy Eleven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Kansas City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the hosts' last 10 matchups)

