Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 3-3 draw against Portland Timbers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in third place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The Herons slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Monterrey in their previous game and will ned to bounce back this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have an excellent record against Sporting Kansas City in the MLS and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams in the competition so far.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Inter Miami, with Leonardo Campana scoring two goals for the Herons.

Sporting Kansas City squandered a lead of three goals in their 3-3 draw against Portland Timbers last week - they have faced such a result on only one previous occasion in the club's history.

After a run of six victories on the trot in the regular season of the MLS, Inter Miami have won only three of their last 14 matches in the competition.

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have flattered to deceive this season and will need their big names to lead their resurgence in the coming weeks. Lionel Messi has played a crucial role for his side and will need to be at his best in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City have been defensively poor this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-3 Inter Miami

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes