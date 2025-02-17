Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2025

Inter Miami get underway in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup when they visit the Children's Mercy Park to face Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday. Javier Mascherano’s men head into the game on a run of two wins from their two games against the hosts and will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage.

Three days on from their 6-0 humiliation against Minnesota United, Sporting Kansas City were denied a morale-boosting result ahead of the start of the 2025 competitive calendar year as they played out a goalless draw with Las Vegas Lights on February 12.

With that result, Peter Joseph Vermes’ side failed to win their six MLS pre-season matches, losing four and claiming two draws while conceding 12 and scoring just twice across the five games.

Sporting Kansas City will look to find their feet as they get their CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign underway against an Inter Miami side who have won each of the previous two meetings between the two teams.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, needed a stoppage-time strike from veteran striker Fafà Picault to salvage a 2-2 draw against Orlando City in their final MLS pre-season outing last time out.

Before that, Mascherano’s side won their first four warm-up games, including a 5-0 thrashing of Honduran outfit CD Olimpia at the Olímpico Metropolitano on February 8.

Inter Miami will head to the Champions Cup, where they suffered a quarter-final exit last year after losing 5-2 on aggregate against Mexican Liga MX outfit CF Monterrey.

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Inter Miami claiming two wins from their previous two encounters.

Sporting Kansas City are on a run of five straight competitive defeats and have failed to win seven of their last eight since the start of September.

Inter Miami have lost just one of their last six competitive away matches while claiming three wins and two draws since suffering back-to-back defeats against Tigres UANL and Columbus Crew in September.

Sporting Kansas City are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 competitive home games, picking up seven wins and one draw since late June.

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Prediction

It has been a solid pre-season campaign for Inter Miami, and they will be excited to take on a floundering Sporting Kansas City side who failed to win their six warm-up games.

With Lionel Messi leading the visitors, we are backing them to come away with the desired result to place one foot in the next round.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-3 Inter Miami

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Inter Miami‘s last nine games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the visitors’ last nine outings)

