Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Sporting Kansas City will entertain LA Galaxy at Children's Mercy Park in their MLS Western Conference game on Saturday.

Both teams have kicked off the 2023 MLS campaign on a winless note. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Portland Timbers in their campaign opener and in their second game of the season, they played out a goalless draw against Colorado Rapids.

LA Galaxy had their campaign opener against Los Angeles FC postponed and they kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 away defeat against FC Dallas. Dejan Joveljić opened the scoring in the 35th minute but Dallas produced a remarkable comeback with Jesus Ferreira bagging a second-half brace.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 78th time across all competitions on Saturday since 1996. These games have been contested closely with the visitors having a narrow 31-29 lead while 17 games have ended in draws.

LA Galaxy are winless in their last four meetings against the hosts, suffering three defeats in that period.

The visitors have just one win to their name in their home meetings against LA Galaxy since 2007.

Just three meetings between the two teams in the MLS regular season have ended in goalless draws.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 12 of LA Galaxy's last 15 MLS games.

The hosts are one of just the two teams in the Western Conference yet to open their goalscoring account this season.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in their last five meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have suffered just a couple of defeats in their last 14 meetings against the visitors.

Sporting have kept clean sheets in two of their last four games against LA Galaxy.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Prediction

The Wizards are yet to score a goal in the MLS this season but will be looking to find the back of the net in their first home game of the season. They finished their 2022 league campaign on a six-game winning run and will be looking to continue that form.

LA Galaxy managed to score in their campaign opener but the absence of Javier Hernández and Douglas Costa through injury is expected to affect their performance. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 LA Galaxy

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

