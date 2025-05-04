Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

The action continues in Major League Soccer as Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy lock horns at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday. Greg Vanney’s men are one of just two sides yet to taste victory in the league this season and will set out to end this poor run.

Sporting Kansas City were denied consecutive wins for the first time this season as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against FC Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium last Saturday.

Before that, Kerry Zavagnin’s side secured their first away win of the new campaign on April 20, when they edged out San Jose Earthquakes 5-3 in an eight-goal thriller.

Sporting Kansas City have won just two and lost seven of their 10 MLS matches so far to collect seven points and sit 14th in the table but could move level with 12th-placed St. Louis City with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy continue to struggle for results in the 2025 MLS campaign as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Portland Timbers on home turf last weekend. Greg Vanney’s men have failed to win any of their first 10 matches to start the season while conceding 20 goals and scoring just eight.

Having clinched the playoff title last year, this poor start to the season sees LA Galaxy rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings with just three points from the first 30 available.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy claiming 20 wins each from their previous 56 meetings.

LA Galaxy are without an away win this season, losing five and picking up two draws from their seven games in all competitions while conceding 12 goals and scoring six so far.

Sporting Kansas City have failed to win seven of their last eight competitive home matches, losing six and claiming one draw since last September.

LA Galaxy currently hold the division’s second-worst defensive record, having conceded 20 goals already - only Sporting Kansas City (21) have allowed more.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Prediction

With 39 goals scored in the last 10 meetings between Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy, another goal-fest could be on the cards this weekend and this makes for an exciting watch.

While both sides have struggled to get going this term, we predict Sporting Kansas City will make the most of their home advantage and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 3-1 LA Galaxy

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

