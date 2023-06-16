Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with Los Angeles FC in an important clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts eased past Austin FC by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won five out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles FC's four victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-1 draw, snapping a losing streak of three consecutive matches for Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City have picked up 17 points from their last eight games in the MLS - the third-most in the competition during this period.

After a run of only three defeats in 26 matches in the MLS, Los Angeles FC have lost five out of their last six matches in the competition.

Alan Pulido has scored three goals in his last two matches for Sporting Kansas City in the MLS and scored twice in his previous game.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have managed to step up to the plate this season and will look to prove their mettle this weekend. Alan Pulido has been in impressive form this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC have been in abysmal form this season and cannot afford another debacle in this match. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Los Angeles FC

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alan Pulido to score - Yes

