Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Sporting Kansas City will welcome Los Angeles FC to Children's Mercy Park in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday. The hosts are one of three teams without a win after four games in the Western Conference while LAFC have registered two wins.

Wizards have endured a winless run in all competitions this season, suffering five defeats. They earned their first point of the season last week as they played a 3-3 home draw against Minnesota United. Dejan Joveljić and Dániel Sallói scored in the second half and an own goal from Morris Duggan helped them come back from three goals down.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and lost their last three games in all competitions. They failed to score for the first time this season last week, suffering a 1-0 home loss to Austin FC in the MLS.

Sporting KC vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 14 times in all competitions. LAFC have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording eight wins, twice as many as the hosts. Just two meetings between them have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against Wizards, recording six wins. They registered a 3-1 win in the US Open Cup in September and recorded a 3-0 away win in the MLS a week later.

Sporting KC have conceded at least two goals in their last four games in all competitions. They have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Los Angeles FC have scored at least two goals in seven of their last 10 MLS away games.

No team have conceded more goals in the MLS Western Conference than the hosts (8) this season.

Sporting KC vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Wizards are winless in their last eight MLS games, suffering seven defeats. They have failed to score in two of their last four MLS home games. They have lost their last three home meetings against the visitors, failing to score in two.

The Black and Gold had won four games between February and early March but have suffered three consecutive defeats. They have lost their last two away games, conceding eight goals and will look to improve upon that record.

Olivier Giroud is yet to open his goalscoring account in the MLS and is sidelined with an injury. Denis Bouanga has been called up by Gabon for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and is a key absentee here.

While the visitors are unbeaten against Sporting since 2021, they have been in poor touch recently and also have some notable absentees. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: Sporting KC 2-2 Los Angeles FC

Sporting KC vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

