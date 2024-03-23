Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in an important encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side defeated San Jose Earthquakes by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Galaxy were held to a 3-3 draw by St. Louis City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a good recent record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 20 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 18 victories.

Sporting Kansas City are unbeaten in their last six matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS but have been held to draws in their last three such games in the competition.

Los Angeles Galaxy have found the back of the net in each of their last nine matches away from home in the regular season of the MLS - their longest such run in the competition since the 2019-20 campaign.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have come into their own this season and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. The likes of Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City have presented a robust front this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Joveljic to score - Yes