Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2025 

Sporting Kansas City host Minnesota United at the Children's Mercy Park in the MLS on Saturday, looking to get a point across the board. With a defeat in all three league fixtures so far this season, the Wizards are rock-bottom in the Western Conference table without a single point in the bag.

Their campaign began with a 1-0 loss to Austin before a 2-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes. DC United then inflicted an identical loss upon them on matchday three.

Interspersed between these defeats are a pair of losses to Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions League first round, which means Peter Vermes' side have lost every single game so far in all competitions.

Minnesota, though not a formidable outfit themselves, can smell blood in the waters here as they will enter the tie looking to bolster their campaign after a fast start.

With two wins and a loss, the Loons have accrued six points from three games and sit in fourth position in the Western Conference table. Having begun their campaign with a 1-0 loss to LAFC, Eric Ramsay's side turned their fortunes around with a pair of 1-0 wins over Montreal and San Jose.

Kelvin Yeboah netted a 69th-minute goal to earn them a slender 1-0 victory over the Canadian outfit, before turning up again with a winner a few days later against the Earthquakes.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 clashes between the sides in history, with Minnesota winning nine times and losing on 12 occasions.

The sides have drawn only four times in history but none since July 2022, a run stretching back by seven games.

After losing four games in a row to Sporting Kansas, Minnesota have won the next three, their best-ever run in the fixture.

The Loons have won their last two league matches and kept clean sheets in both.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Prediction

Sporting Kansas have flattered to deceive big time so far this season, as their poor results show it. On the other hand, Minnesota have improved after their opening day loss, demonstrating a solid defense to keep their opponents at bay.

A win for the Loons seems likely.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Minnesota United

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota United to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

