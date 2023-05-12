Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United square off at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

The Loons booked their place in the US Open Cup quarter-finals in midweek and will be looking to build on that result.

Sporting Kansas City were dumped out of the US Open Cup on Thursday as they fell to a 1-0 loss against 10-man Houston Dynamo.

Peter Joseph Vermes’ side now turn their sights to the MLS, where they picked up a 2-1 victory on May 7 to end their 11-game winless run.

With 12 points from 10 matches, Sporting Kansas City are currently eighth in the Western Conference table, level on points with Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United progressed to the US Open Cup quarter-finals last Wednesday when they edged out Philadelphia Union on penalties following a 3-3 draw in 120 minutes.

Manager Adrian Health will hope their midweek performance can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as the Loons return to the MLS, where they have failed to win their last five matches, losing four and claiming one draw.

With six points from their opening 11 matches, Minnesota United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference table, level on points with 13th-placed LA Galaxy.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Sporting Kansas City hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Minnesota United have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Sporting Kansas City are one of three Western Conference sides yet to win a home game in the MLS this season, having lost three and picking up one draw in their four matches.

Minnesota United are on a five-game winless run in the league, picking up just one point from a possible 15 since February’s 1-0 victory over Saint Louis City.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Prediction

Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United have struggled for results in recent weeks and will be desperate for a morale-boosting league victory.

However, both sides are currently evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Minnesota United

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Minnesota’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Minnesota’s last seven outings)

