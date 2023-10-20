Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Sporting Kansas City will welcome Minnesota United to Children's Mercy Park for a Western Conference clash in the MLS on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over Real Salt Lake a fortnight ago. Erik Thommy, Johnny Russell and Alan Pulido all found the back of the net for the visitors, while Brayan Ramirez and Jefferson Savarino scored late goals to threaten a comeback that never materialized.

Minnesota United, meanwhile, dispatched LA Galaxy in a seven-goal thriller on home turf. Teemu Pukki was the star of the show as the Finland international scored four goals to guide his side to a 5-2 home win.

The respective victories left both sides level on points in the table. They sit in 10th and 11th spots respectively, having each garnered 41 points from 33 games.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 21 occasions in the past. Sporting Kansas City have 11 wins to their name, Minnesota were victorious on six occasions, while four games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Sporting Kansas City claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Sporting Kansas City are unbeaten in the last four head-to-head games, winning each of the last three.

Minnesota United's last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with four games in this sequence producing at least three goals.

Eight of Sporting Kansas City's last nine games in all competitions, including each of the last four, have produced three goals or more.

Eight of Minnesota United's last 10 league games have produced at least 10 corner kicks.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have a historically better record than Minnesota United in games between the two sides. Saturday's hosts have also gotten the better of their next opponents in recent years.

Goal difference is all that separates the two sides in the table, although Sporting Kansas have been in better form in recent weeks.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 3-2 Minnesota United

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Kansas City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks