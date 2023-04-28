Sporting Kansas City vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

This is a clash of bottom dwellers as Sporting Kansas host Montreal at Children's Mercy Park in MLS on Saturday, looking to pick up their first win of the 2023 campaign.

With three draws and six defeats from their opening nine games, the Wizards are rooted at the bottom of the Western Conference table with only three points in the bag.

However, in some much-needed respite, Kansas are coming off the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Tulsa Athletic in the third round of the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido and Marinos Tzionis all scored apiece and the Missouri outfit will now be looking to build on this victory to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time in all competitions this season.

Montreal, on the other hand, haven't covered themselves in glory either, collecting only six points in eight games. The side have won only twice in the league thus far, although their second win came in their last outing, a 2-0 defeat of New York Red Bulls.

The win itself was preceded by a 2-0 defeat of Vaughan Azzurri in the preliminary round of the Canadian Championship, making it consecutive wins for the first time this season while suggesting that the Canadian outfit could be returning to form now.

Sporting Kansas City vs Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 previous clashes between the sides, and Sporting Kansas have won eight of them while losing only four times to Montreal.

Sporting Kansas have won their last two clashes with Montreal, scoring nine goals and conceding only twice.

Montreal have won just one of their last eight clashes with Sporting Kansas.

Sporting Kansas are the only side in the entire MLS who are yet to win a game this season.

Montreal have the worst defensive record in the Eastern Conference with 17 goals conceded while Kansas have the worst offense with only three goals scored.

Sporting Kansas City vs Montreal Prediction

Both teams have seen an atrocious run in the new season thus far as their poor standings in their respective divisions would suggest. Given the lack of quality in both camps, we predict a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Montreal

Sporting Kansas City vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

