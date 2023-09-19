Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

Sporting Kansas City will welcome Nashville to the Children's Mercy Park in a non-conference MLS game on Wednesday.

The hosts returned to winning ways on Saturday, recording a 1-0 away win over Minnesota United after suffering a 3-2 loss to Inter Miami in their previous outing. With that win, they have bolstered their chances of making it to the final series as they are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 35 points.

The visitors are winless in their last three league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by Charlotte a fortnight ago. Top-scorer Hany Mukhtar scored a penalty in the eighth minute of injury time, just five minutes after Scott Arfield gave Charlotte the lead.

Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just three times in all competitions thus far, with all meetings producing conclusive results. Interestingly, all three meetings between them have ended with a 2-1 scoreline. The hosts have two wins while the visitors have just one win to their name.

Kansas City are unbeaten in their last four home games and have won seven of their last 10 home matches in the MLS.

The visitors are winless in their last six league outings, failing to score in four games in that period. They have suffered losses in five of their last six away games as well.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the MLS this season, conceding just 27 goals in as many games, but they have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games.

The hosts have scored 39 goals in 29 league games but have conceded 40 goals in that period as well.

Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville Prediction

The Wizards have won three of their last four league outing and have been unbeaten at home since July, so they should have the upper hand in this match. They have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 10 home outings and should be able to find the back of the net in this match.

The Boys In Gold have struggled in their recent league outings with just one win in their last nine games. They will play their first match after two weeks, so they should be well-rested for this match. They have failed to score in five of their last six away games and might struggle here.

With that in mind, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-0 Nashville

Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alan Pulido to score or assist any time - Yes