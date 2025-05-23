Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. Both teams have been in poor form so far this season and will want to win this game.
Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Preview
Sporting Kansas City are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against San Diego FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Revs slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in the US Open Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sporting Kansas City have a good historical record against New England Revolution and have won 20 out of the 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's 15 victories.
- Sporting Kansas City have lost only two of their last 14 matches at home against New England Revolution in a run dating back to October 2008, with one of these defeats coming in their previous home game in 2022.
- Sporting Kansas City have remained unbeaten in five of their first eight matches in the regular season of MLS.
- New England Revolution are unbeaten in their last six matches in the regular season of MLS.
Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Prediction
New England Revolution have struggled this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. The likes of Leonardo Campana and Carles Gil can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Sporting Kansas City can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-2 New England Revolution
Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes