Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. Both teams have been in poor form so far this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against San Diego FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Revs slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in the US Open Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a good historical record against New England Revolution and have won 20 out of the 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's 15 victories.

Sporting Kansas City have lost only two of their last 14 matches at home against New England Revolution in a run dating back to October 2008, with one of these defeats coming in their previous home game in 2022.

Sporting Kansas City have remained unbeaten in five of their first eight matches in the regular season of MLS.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their last six matches in the regular season of MLS.

Ad

Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have struggled this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. The likes of Leonardo Campana and Carles Gil can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Ad

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-2 New England Revolution

Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More