Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an important clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged past Orlando City by a narrow 2-1 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a good recent record against Sporting Kansas City and have won four out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's two victories.

After a run of consecutive defeats against Sporting Kansas City in 2015 and 2016, New York City FC have won three of their last four matches against them in MLS and have kept clean sheets in three of these games.

Sporting Kansas City have scored a total of 23 goals in the second half of matches in MLS so far this season - only two teams have a better tally in this regard in the competition.

Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have been in good attacking form this season but have struggled to move up the league table. Dejan Joveljic can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

New York City FC have an impressive recent record in this fixture but have not been at their best this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 New York City FC

Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

