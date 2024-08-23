Sporting Kansas City host Orlando City at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday (August 25) in Major League Soccer. The hsots have struggled in the league, where they are 12th in the Western Conference with 24 points from 26 matches.

They drew 1-1 with St. Louis City last time out in the league, heading into the break a goal down before William Agada headed home a second-half leveller.

Orlando, meanwhile, were in good form in the league before the Leagues Cup. They drew 1-1 with New York City in their last league outing, with Ramiro Enrique opening the scoring early in the second half before conceding moments later.

Orlanndo are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 34 points from 25 matches.

Trending

Sporting Kansas City vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Kansas and Orlando, who lead 4-3.

The visitors are undefeated in last three games in the fixture.

Kansas City are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture and nine across competitions.

The hosts (52) have the second-worst defensive record in MLS this season.

Sporting Kansas City vs Orlando City Prediction

Kansas City are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won one of their last five games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games.

Meanwhile, Orlando's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streal. They have won their last three road games and should avoid defeat.

Prediction: Sporting 2-2 Orlando

Sporting Kansas City vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Sporting's last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback