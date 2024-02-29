Sporting Kansas City vs Philadelphia Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

Sporting Kansas City will welcome Philadelphia Union at Children's Mercy Park in Major League Soccer action on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Philadelphia Preview

The two sides dropped points in their opening matches last weekend. Sporting Kansas City drew 1-1 against Houston Dynamo while Philadelphia were held at home by Chicago Fire 2-2. The hosts will make the most of their home advantage to snatch full points and avoid a free fall in the Western Conference table.

The Wizards are sixth-placed but could drop deep if the other teams following behind stage a good performance in the upcoming matchday. Sporting Kansas will take confidence from their impressive home run heading into this clash. They are unbeaten at the Children's Mercy Park in their last five outings in all competitions.

Philadelphia have been busy as well in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and have progressed to the round of 16, with Mexican side Pachuca their next opponent. The visitors reached the 2023 MLS playoffs conference semi-finals but lost to FC Cincinnati 1-0. Philadelphia will aim to avoid dropping more points on Sunday.

The Union last visited Children's Mercy Park in March 2019 when they suffered a 2-0 defeat, largely attributed to a red card conceded early in the game. The last time they won at the venue (2-1) was in March 2014. Philadelphia have been competitive on the road, losing once in their last five trips.

Sporting Kansas City vs Philadelphia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Philadelphia.

Sporting Kansas have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches against Philadelphia.

Sporting Kansas have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches.

Philadelphia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Sporting Kansas have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Philadelphia have won twice and drawn thrice.

Sporting Kansas City vs Philadelphia Prediction

Alan Pulido is yet to open his goal account. The Mexican striker finished as Sporting Kansas' top scorer last season with 14 goals. Sunday could be his big day.

The collaboration between Dániel Gazdag, Julián Carranza and Quinn Sullivan remains impressive even in the ongoing CONCACAF Champions Cup. The first two were Philadelphia’s top scorers in MLS last season with 14 goals each.

Sporting Kansas appear determined to win their first home game of the season.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Philadelphia

Sporting Kansas City vs Philadelphia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sporting Kansas City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Philadelphia to score - Yes