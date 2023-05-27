Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023 

Sporting Kansas City welcome Portland Timbers to Children's Mercy Park in the MLS Western Conference on Sunday (May 28).

The hosts are coming off a 4-0 defeat at St Louis City at the weekend. Eduard Lowen opened the scoring from the spot in the 19th minute before Iniana Vassilev scored a brace to inspire the rout.

Portland, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Minnesota United. Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored a dramatic winner in the fifth minute of injury time. The defeat saw the Timbers drop to eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 16 point from 14 games.

Kansas City are 13th in the Western Conference with ten points to show for their efforts after 14 games.

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 25th meeting between the two sides. Portland lead 10-8.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Portland claim a 1-0 home win.

Portland have won just one of their last eight away league games.

Six of Kansas City's last seven home games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Kansas City have the second-worst home record in the Western Conference, garening just four points from five games.

Kansas City have won just one of their last 12 meetings with Portland, losing six games.

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Prediction

Portland are in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs, but a poor run of form in recent weeks has seen them plummet down the standings.

Kansas City, for their part have improved in recent weeks, but their poor start to the campaign has left them floundering in the lower rungs of the points table. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Kansas City 1-1 Portland

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes