Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with Portland Timbers in a crucial encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 14th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and ave not been at their best so far this season. The home side defeated St. Louis City by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The Timbers played out a 0-0 stalemate against Austin FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won 10 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 11 victories.

Sporting Kansas City have lost only one of their last 10 matches at home against Portland Timbers in all competitions and have been unbeaten in their last five such games.

Sporting Kansas City were on a winless run of 13 matches on the trot in all competitions before they won their previous game by a 2-0 margin.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last four matches in MLS and have conceded only four goals in their last six games in the competition.

Portland Timbers have kept clean sheets in their last two away games.

Ad

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland Timbers have come into their own this season and have grown in stature as a robust unit. The Timbers have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City are yet to hit their stride this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More