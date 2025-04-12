Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with Portland Timbers in a crucial encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Preview
Sporting Kansas City are currently in 14th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and ave not been at their best so far this season. The home side defeated St. Louis City by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The Timbers played out a 0-0 stalemate against Austin FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Portland Timbers have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won 10 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 11 victories.
- Sporting Kansas City have lost only one of their last 10 matches at home against Portland Timbers in all competitions and have been unbeaten in their last five such games.
- Sporting Kansas City were on a winless run of 13 matches on the trot in all competitions before they won their previous game by a 2-0 margin.
- Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last four matches in MLS and have conceded only four goals in their last six games in the competition.
- Portland Timbers have kept clean sheets in their last two away games.
Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Prediction
Portland Timbers have come into their own this season and have grown in stature as a robust unit. The Timbers have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.
Sporting Kansas City are yet to hit their stride this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes