Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with an impressive Sporting Kansas City side in an important clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Timbers slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side eased past Toronto FC by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games apiece out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams.

Sporting Kansas City won their previous game against Portland Timbers by a 4-1 margin in May last year and have secured consecutive victories against the Timbers only once in their history.

Sporting Kansas City have picked up nine points from their first six matches in the MLS this season - they took twice the number of games to achieve this points tally last season.

Portland Timbers have suffered three consecutive defeats in the regular season of the MLS for the first time since March last year.

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have stepped up to the plate so far this season but have a few issues to address at the moment. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Portland Timbers have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season and will need to present a robust display on Sunday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Salloi to score - Yes