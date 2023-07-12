Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Sporting Kansas City take on an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Orlando City by a 4-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this match.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won 17 out of the 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 15 victories.

After a run of only four victories in 13 matches against Sporting Kansas City in the MLS, Real Salt Lake have won four of their last five such games in the competition since 2021.

Sporting Kansas City have scored an impressive 25 goals since the start of May this year in the MLS - more than any other team in the competition.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last 10 matches away from home in the MLS - only the third team to achieve such a feat in the history of the competition.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have exceeded expectations so far this season and have been a particularly dominant force on the road. The away side have a good squad at their disposal and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City have managed to turn their campaign around and have been lethal in the final third. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-2 Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alan Pulido to score - Yes

