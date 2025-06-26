Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Sporting Kansas City host Real Salt Lake at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday in Major League Soccer..
Kansas earned all three points against Charlotte FC on Wednesday night in dramatic fashion in a 2-1 comeback victory, with a 93rd-minute equaliser and 96th-minute winner. It wsa their fifth league win in 19 games.
Meanwhile, Salt Lake's comfortable 2-0 win over DC United last time out snapped their seven-game winless streak, marking their fifth league win of the season. The Claret and Cobalt are one point and a place behind Kansas on the combined MLS league table.
Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 48 times, with Kansas winning 16 and losing 19.
- Kansas have won two of the last 10 editions of the fixture.
- Salt Lake have a remarkable goalscoring record in this fixture, with 20 goals scored in the last 10.
- Kansas have the second-worst defensive record in the Western Conference this season, with 36 goals conceded in 19 games.
- Only three of the 30 teams in the top flight this term have scored fewer goals than Salt Lake (18).
Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Prediction
The two sides are closely matched, but Kansas have a slight boost due to their better offensive output. Salt Lake will need to be at their best to get a win but should do enough to earn a draw.
Prediction: Kansas City 1-1 Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Salt Lake’s last seven matches have featured less than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of Kansas’ last six games.)