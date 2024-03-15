Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2024

Sporting Kansas City will entertain San Jose Earthquakes at Children's Mercy Park in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Both teams are enduring a tough start to their campaigns, with no wins so far after three rounds of matches. Sporting Kansas have fared better with three draws, which leaves them in 10th place with three points on the board in the Western Conference table. The hosts will be looking to snatch their first win in their second home game.

Wizards finished 15th overall last season and made it to the playoffs conference semi-finals. Their main objective of this campaign is to better their previous achievement. However, the early results are far from being reassuring.

San Jose Earthquakes are in a more difficult situation, with no wins or points recorded so far. They sit bottom of the Western Conference and second from bottom in the overall standings ahead of matchday four. A fourth defeat in a row could heap more pressure on head coach Chris Leitch.

Quakes finished 16th overall last season but failed to earn qualification to the playoffs through the wild card round. Like Sporting Kansas, the visitors are in search of their third MLS Cup title. San Jose Earthquakes have won once in their last five matches on the road.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kansas City have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against San Jose.

Kansas City have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home matches against San Jose

Kansas City have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home.

San Jose have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Kansas City have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches while San Jose Earthquakes have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Kansas City - D-D-D-W-L, San Jose - L-L-L-D-W.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Former Mexico international Alan Pulido was a top performer for Kansas City last term, netting 14 goals. However, he is yet to find his feet this year.

San Jose Earthquakes could boost their confidence if they succeed in this trip. They last won at Children's Mercy Park in 2015.

Kansas City come in as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sporting Kansas City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first – Yes

Tip 4: San Jose Earthquakes to score - Yes