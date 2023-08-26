Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an important clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Earthquakes edged Vancouver Whitecaps to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Toluca last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a slight edge over San Jose Earthquakes and have won 20 out of the 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' 19 victories.

In a run dating back to 2004, Sporting Kansas City have lost only one of their last 19 matches against San Jose Earthquakes in all competitions.

After a run of four consecutive defeats in the regular season of the MLS, Sporting Kansas City have lost only four of their last 15 such matches in the competition.

San Jose Earthquakes won their second game away from home this season with a 1-0 victory against Vancouver Whitecaps last season and have not won consecutive away games in the MLS in over four years.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have been in excellent form in their recent games against San Jose Earthquakes but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The hosts failed to meet expectations in the Leagues Cup and have a point to prove this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have been poor away from home over the past year and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Sporting Kansas City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Morales to score - Yes