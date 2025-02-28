Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

Sporting Kansas City will host San Jose Earthquakes at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday in the second round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result early in hopes of having a much better season than they had last year.

Ad

Kansas City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Austin on the opening weekend, extending their winless run to 13 games, going back to last season in September 2024. The hosts finished last season just two places from the bottom with just eight wins from 34 league games and will be hoping to perform better this year despite having a similarly poor preseason.

San Jose had an even worse season last year, finishing at the bottom of the combined league table but will be hoping newly hired manager Bruce Arena will be able to turn things around this year. The visitors got off to a remarkable start in the league with a 4-0 thrashing of last year's playoff candidates Real Salt Lake on the opening weekend and will be looking to continue in that vein.

Ad

Trending

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 75 previous occasions going into the weekend. Kansas City have won 30 of those meetings, and 20 matches have ended in draws while San Jose have won the remaining 25.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in four of their last six meetings with Kansas City.

Kansas City ended last season with the second-worst defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding 66 goals in 34 games.

The Quakes ended last season with the worst defensive record in the entire Major League Soccer campaign, conceding 78 goals in 34 games.

Ad

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend but the Wizards will hope to receive an edge from their home advantage and pick up at least one point.

Meanwhile, San Jose should have a massive confidence boost from their result on the opening weekend and are expected to come out on top when they make the trip to Kansas.

Ad

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Kansas City to concede first: Yes (The Wizards have conceded the first goal in eight of their last 10 outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback