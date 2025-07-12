Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an important encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Preview
Seattle Sounders are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Sounders were held to a 1-1 draw by Columbus Crew in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.
Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The home side edged past Colorado Rapids by a narrow 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Seattle Sounders have a good recent record against Sporting Kansas City and have won 14 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 12 victories.
- Since 2016, Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders have played out only one draw in 18 matches in all competitions and have not played out a draw in their last 12 games.
- Sporting Kansas City have picked up an impressive 16 points in their last 11 matches in MLS since the start of May and have picked up nine of these points from losing positions.
- Seattle Sounders are one of four teams in MLS this season to score multiple goals away from home on only one occasion, scoring only seven goals in their first 10 such games in 2025.
Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction
Sporting Kansas City have been impressive so far this season and have pulled off several comebacks in MLS in recent weeks. Dejan Joveljic has been impressive for the hosts and will look to make his mark this weekend.
Seattle Sounders have struggled away from home and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes