Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023

Sporting Kansas City welcome Seattle Sounders to the Children's Mercy Park in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday (March 25).

The hosts are winless in the MLS after four games, losing twice. As a result, they are 13th in the Western Conference, and are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Dallas FC. Meanwhile, after wins in their first two games, Seattle are winless in their last two league outings.

They were held to a goalless draw by Los Angeles FC last time around. Nonetheless, with seven points, they are third in the Western Conference.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

he two teams have squared off 29 times across competitions since 2008. The visitors have been the better side, with 14 wins and 11 losses.

They met twice last season, with both teams winning at home.

As expected, home advantage has played a role in previous meetings. Seattle have just one win in their last eight trips to Kansas, who have won five times.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven home games. The visitors are winless in their last ten away outings.

Sporting have the joint-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring just once in four games. Seattle have the best defensive record, conceding just once.

Eight of their last nine meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign. Interestingly, they played out a draw in their only home game.

Seattle got their campaign off to a flying start with back-to-back wins but have failed to score in two games since then. They have been defensively solid this term, though.

As the hosts have scored just one goal and the visitors have conceded just once, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Kansas City 1-1 Seattle

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes