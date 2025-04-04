Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th March 2025

Sporting Kansas City host St. Louis at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking for their first win of the campaign. It's been a dreadful start to the 2025 season for Kansas, who have lost five of their opening six games and drawn once to accumulate just a single point.

That came through a pulsating 3-3 draw with Minnesota United, who had a three-goal cushion in the game after 46 minutes, before the Wizards struck thrice late on to produce a memorable comeback.

However, with each passing week, it increasingly feels like a false dawn, as Kansas haven't been able to build on that game, and remain rooted at the foot of the Western Conference table.

Meanwhile, St. Louis have seven points more than Sporting Kansas and sit six places above them on the league table. After going their first four games without a defeat, the Missouri outfit have lost consecutively to Philadelphia Union and Austin in a pair of 1-0 losses.

In both cases, St. Louis conceded early in the game - an eighth-minute goal against Philadelphia and a 33rd-minute strike in the next - and weren't able to claw their way back into it.

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the sides before, with three wins for each.

After winning twice in a row, Sporting have failed to win their next three against St. Louis, who beat them 3-1 in their latest encounter (September 2024).

Sporting Kansas have never lost a home game to St. Louis.

St. Louis have lost their last two MLS games.

Sporting Kansas are winless in the MLS this season - LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo are the only other teams with such a distinction in the Western Conference right now; Toronto and Montreal are winless in the Eastern Conference.

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Prediction

Both teams are currently on a low ebb, especially Sporting Kansas, who remain winless in the campaign. St. Louis haven't covered themselves in glory either but they should be able to see off their stuttering hosts here.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 St. Louis

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: St. Louis to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

