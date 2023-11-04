Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2023

Sporting Kansas City will welcome St. Louis to Children's Mercy Park in the MLS Playoffs on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Preview

Sporting Kansas City returned from Missouri with an impressive 4-0 win over St. Louis in Match 1 on Wednesday. The hosts will be looking to finish the job at home in Match 2 ahead of their final meeting in Match 3, which St. Louis will host. The winner of the best-of-three series will qualify for the Western Conference semi-finals.

Wizards finished 15th overall and had to go through the Wild Card round to earn qualification for the playoffs, defeating San Jose Earthquakes 4-2. Kansas City are seeking a third MLS Cup title following their successes in 2000 and 2013. In the regular season, they lost 4-1 awat to St. Louis but won the reverse fixture 2-1.

The visitors were expected to replicate their brilliant run from the regular season but their performance in the playoffs opening game disappointed many. St. Louis now face the hurdle of overturning a three-goal deficit in Kansas City ahead of their final encounter. Head coach Bradley Carnell is suspecting fatigue.

St. Louis topped the Western Conference with 56 points to place fourth in the overall table in their very first campaign in the top flight. They joined the Major Soccer League as an expansion team in 2023. St. Louis will be visiting the Children's Mercy Park for the second time ever. They lost 2-1 in their first trip.

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kansas have won twice and lost twice in their last four matches against St. Louis.

Kansas have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Kansas have scored 10 goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

St. Louis have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Kansas have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while St. Louis have won twice and lost thrice.

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Prediction

Kansas’ top scorer Alan Pulido, with 14 goals, shot blanks in Match 1 but will hope to make up for it in the second game at home.

João Klauss and Nicholas Gioacchini scored 10 goals each for St. Louis in the regular season and could be real threats in the upcoming fixtures.

Sporting Kansas City come into the game as the favorites based on form, home advantage, and momentum.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 3-1 St. Louis

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sportimg Kansas City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Kansas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Louis to score - Yes