Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Sporting Kansas City host St. Louis at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday (September 2) in the MLS as both sides look to build on their last win.

Coming off a three-game winless run, Kansas returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat of San Jose Earthquakes. Daniel Salloi opened the scoring in the third minute before Johnny Russell doubled their advantage minutes before half-time.

In the 69th minute, Erik Thommy added a third to put the game beyond San Jose. With 29 points from 26 games, the Wizards are down in 11th position of the Western Conference, while St. Louis are at the top.

St. Louis, who have accrued 18 points more than Kansas, recovered from their last defeat to beat FC Dallas 2-1 in their previous outing. Anthony Markanich and Nokkvi Thorisson scored in the 82nd and 85th minute respectively to give them a two-goal cushion in the dying embers.

Dallas reduced the deficit in stoppage time, when Eugene Ansah pulled one back, but there was no finish with a flourish for the visitors.

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second clash between the two teams. St. Luis won the first meeting 4-0 in May.

After going four MLS games without a win in June, St. Louis have won six of their next eight.

Kansas are unbeaten in three home games, winning two of them 3-0.

Kansas City's Daniel Salloi and Jonathan Russell are looking to score in their third straight home league game.

St. Louis have lost their last two away league games.

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Prediction

St. Louis have had a better campaign overall, so you could be forgiven to see them as favourites to win. However, their away form lately hasn't been encouraging, while Kansas are a different beast at home.

The Wizards, especially after their last win, should hold St. Louis to a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Kansas City 2-2 St. Louis

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes