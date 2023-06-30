Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an important clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Whitecaps edged Los Angeles FC to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a good recent record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 12 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' eight victories.

Vancouver Whitecaps played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at BC Place this season and are now unbeaten against Sporting Kansas City in three consecutive matches in the MLS for the first time in their history.

Vancouver Whitecaps won their previous game against Los Angeles FC by a 3-2 margin and ended a winless run of 15 games away from home in the MLS - their previous away win came against FC Dallas in June 2022.

Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido has scored four goals in his three matches against Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS - his best goal tally against a single opponent in the competition alongside Houston Dynamo.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to solve a few issues ahead of this match. The Whitecaps picked up a crucial away victory last week and will look to replicate the feat this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City have also flattered to deceive this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alan Pulido to score - Yes

