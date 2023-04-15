Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023

Sporting Lisbon welcome Arouca to the Estadio Jose Alvalade for a Primeira Liga matchday 28 fixture on Sunday (April 16).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal in midweek. Federico Gatti scored the winner in the 73rd minute to give the Old Lady a slight advantage.

Arouca, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Maritimo a fortnight ago. Rafa Mujica's 34th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The win saw the Arouquenses consolidate their hold on fifth spot, having garnered 44 points from 27 games. Sporting, meanwhile, remain in fourth spot with 57 points to show for their efforts after 27 outings.

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have 13 wins from their last 14 games against Arouca, losing one.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Sporting claim a 2-1 win in the Portuguese League Cup semifinals.

Arouca are on a six-game unbeaten league run, winning four games.

Sporting have scored at least twice in four of their last five games with the visitors.

Five of Sporting's last seven home games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Arouca's last nine league games have produced less than three goals.

The visitors' last four away games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Prediction

Sporting have little left to play for in the league but still have a shot at a top-three finish. The Lions are likely to prioritise the second leg of their Europa League tie with Juventus, though.

Arouca, meanwhile, have been on a positive roll in recent weeks and are firmly in the hunt for European qualification. They claimed a win in the reverse league fixture, which would give them belief that they can complete a league double over the capital side.

Sporting are the favourites, but Arouca are capable of springing an upset. Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sporting 2-0 Arouca

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting to score over 1.5 goals

