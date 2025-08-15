Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Sporting Lisbon will host Arouca at the Jose Alvalade on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side won their 21st Portuguese league title last season but began the new season with defeat, as they lost 1-0 to rivals Benfica in the Super Cup.
However, they kicked off their Primeira Liga campaign with a win as they beat Casa Pia 2-0 on the road. Francisco Trincao opened the scoring for the champions late in the first half before Morten Hjulmand doubled their advantage midway through the second half.
Arouca, meanwhile, faced AVS at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on the opening day and picked up a 3-1 victory. Goals from Alfonso Trezza and Nais Djouahra handed Arouquenses maximum points in their first game of the season, and they will be looking to build on that this weekend.
The visitors were one of seven teams in the division to have recorded a win in the opening round and they sit third in the league table.
Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the 20th meeting between the two teams. Sporting have won 16 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just once.
- There have been two draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.
- Sporting are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.
- Arouca are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.
- Arouquenses were one of four teams in the Primeira Liga to score three goals on the opening weekend, while Sporting were one of five to keep a clean sheet.
Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Prediction
The Lions are undefeated in the Portuguese top flight since last December and are comfortable favorites heading into the weekend clash. They will be further boosted by their home advantage but must avoid complacency if they are to secure all three points.
Arouca have won their last two league matches after winning just one of their previous eight. They have, however, failed to perform in this fixture historically and could lose here.
Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Arouca
Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)