Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Sporting Lisbon will host Arouca at the Jose Alvalade on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side won their 21st Portuguese league title last season but began the new season with defeat, as they lost 1-0 to rivals Benfica in the Super Cup.

Ad

However, they kicked off their Primeira Liga campaign with a win as they beat Casa Pia 2-0 on the road. Francisco Trincao opened the scoring for the champions late in the first half before Morten Hjulmand doubled their advantage midway through the second half.

Arouca, meanwhile, faced AVS at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on the opening day and picked up a 3-1 victory. Goals from Alfonso Trezza and Nais Djouahra handed Arouquenses maximum points in their first game of the season, and they will be looking to build on that this weekend.

Ad

Trending

The visitors were one of seven teams in the division to have recorded a win in the opening round and they sit third in the league table.

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 20th meeting between the two teams. Sporting have won 16 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just once.

There have been two draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Sporting are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

Arouca are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Arouquenses were one of four teams in the Primeira Liga to score three goals on the opening weekend, while Sporting were one of five to keep a clean sheet.

Ad

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Prediction

The Lions are undefeated in the Portuguese top flight since last December and are comfortable favorites heading into the weekend clash. They will be further boosted by their home advantage but must avoid complacency if they are to secure all three points.

Arouca have won their last two league matches after winning just one of their previous eight. They have, however, failed to perform in this fixture historically and could lose here.

Ad

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Arouca

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More