Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Sporting Lisbon will host Arouca at the Jose Alvalade on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have found their feet in league action of late and are four points clear at the top of the table as they continue their hunt for consecutive league titles.

The Lions have, however, endured a difficult couple of games in the past few days, first dropping points late in the day in their 1-1 draw against rivals Porto in the league last Friday before suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs on Tuesday.

Arouca, meanwhile, have finally come alive under head coach Vasco Seabra and have now pulled clear of the drop zone as their remarkable start to the year continues. They played out a 1-1 draw against Rio Ave in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points on home ground following Jose Fontan's second-half opener before their opponents snatched a point at the death.

The visitors now sit 12th in the table and will be looking to put out a statement performance against the champions this weekend.

Sporting vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Sporting and Arouca. The home side have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won just once with their final matchup ending level.

The hosts have won all but one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Lions have the best offensive and defensive records in the Portuguese top flight this season with 57 goals scored and 16 conceded.

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Prediction

Sporting's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to put out a response here. They have won all but one of 10 home league games this season and will head into this one as sure-fire favorites.

Arouca are undefeated in their last six matches after losing six of their previous eight. They have, however, failed to perform in this fixture historically and could lose here.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Arouca

Sporting vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)

