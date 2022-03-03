Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Sporting Lisbon and Arouca will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 25 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 home defeat to FC Porto in the first leg of their semi-final Taca de Portugal tie on Wednesday.

All three goals came after the break, with Mehdi Taremi and Evanilson's strikes helping them overturn Pablo Sarabia's opening goal for the capital side. Prior to that, Sporting were held to a 1-1 draw away to Maritimo in the league.

Arouca also shared the spoils 1-1 in a relegation six-pointer with Moreirense on home turf. Bruno Marques scored in the second half to cancel out Yan's opener for the visitors, while Ibrahima Camara missed a late penalty for Moreirense.

The draw saw them retain their two-point gap above the relegation zone. Sporting Lisbon remain in second spot in the league, six points behind Porto.

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Head-to-Head

Sporting Lisbon were victorious in each of their last 11 games against Arouca. Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Matheus and Nuno Santos scored either side of Oday Dabbagh's goal to help the defending champions secure a 2-1 away victory.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

Arouca form guide: D-W-L-L-D

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Team News

Sporting Lisbon

Pedro Goncalves is the only doubt for the hosts. Pablo Sarabia returned to fitness and opened the scoring against Porto in their last match.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Pedro Goncalves

Suspension: None

Arouca

Oday Dabbagh, Fernando Castro, Moses Yaw, Wellington Nem and Jose Manuel Velazquez are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Oday Dabbagh, Fernando Castro, Moses Yaw, Wellington Nem, Manuel Velazquez

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Neto, Goncalo Inacio; Matheus Reis, Matheus Nunes, Joao Palhinha, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Arouca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Victor Braga (GK); Quaresma, Nino Galovic, Joao Basso, Thales; Pedro Moreira, Eboue Kouassi, David Simao; Antony Santos, Andre Silva, Andre Bukia

Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are favorites in the game and their dominant head-to-head record against Arouca highlights the difference in class between the two sides.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Los Leones to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Arouca

