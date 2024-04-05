Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024 

Sporting Lisbon welcome arch-rivals Benfica to Estadio Jose Alvalade for the 320th iteration of the Derby de Lisboa on Saturday (April 6th).

This Primeira Liga matchday 28 clash comes just four days after both sides canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their Taca de Portugal semi-final tie.

Sporting Lisbon came into the game with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg played at their home two months ago. The Lions broke the deadlock in 47th minute of the second leg through Morten Hjulmand.

Nicolas Otamendi drew the game level just five minutes later while Paulinho restored Sporting's lead in the 55th minute. Rafa Silva equalized in the 64th minute and Sporting Lisbon booked their spot in the final with a 4-3 aggregate win. They will face either Porto or Vitoria Guimaraes in the final.

Ruben Amorim's side will now turn their focus back to the league where their last game came in a 2-1 away win over Estrela. Benfica claimed a 1-0 home win over Chaves last time out in the league.

The win left the Eagles in second spot in the table, having garnered 67 points from 27 games. Sporting Lisbon lead the way in the standings with 68 points to their name.

Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 319 occasions in the past. Benfica lead 138-113 while 68 games ended in a draw.

Eight of Sporting Lisbon's last nine games across competitions, including each of the five, have produced three goals or more.

Each of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Benfica's last five away games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Sporting Lisbon's last five home games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica Prediction

One of the biggest games in Portuguese football takes place this weekend, with the result likely to play a key role in determining the winners of the title.

Sporting Lisbon currently hold a narrow one point lead and have a game in hand. If Benfica lose here, they could see their hopes of retaining their title go up in smoke.

The high stakes involved and quality of both sides means this could be a highly entertaining game. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Benfica

Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals