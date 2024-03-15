Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Sporting Lisbon and Boavista will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 26 clash on Sunday.

The hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Atalanta in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie on Thursday. They went ahead through Pedro Goncalves' 33rd-minute strike. The Italians drew level through Nigeria international Ademola Lookman right after the restart while Gianluca Scamacca scored the match-winner just before the hour-mark.

The Lions will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game came in a 3-0 away victory over Arouca.

Boavista, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Moreirense. Miguel Reisinho's 82nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win took them to ninth spot in the table, having garnered 28 points from 25 games. Sporting Lisbon remain at the summit with 62 points to their name.

Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides. Sporting Lisbon have 34 wins to their name, Boavista were victorious on 10 occasions while 15 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Sporting CP claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Sporting Lisbon have won seven of the last eight head-to-head games.

Five of Boavista's last six away games, including each of the last four, have produced less than three goals.

Sporting Lisbon are unbeaten in their last 16 home games across competitions (14 wins).

Boavista have won just one of their last nine away games (six losses).

Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista Prediction

Sporting Lisbon were disappointingly knocked out of continental football following their defeat to Atalanta. Ruben Amorim's side can now channel all their focus domestically where they are still in the running for glory in the Taca de Portugal and Primeira Liga. Benfica lie in their path in both competitions, with one point separating the two sides in the league and a Taca de Portugal semifinal second leg to come.

Boavista ended their three-game winless run last weekend but their chances of leaving this match with something are slim.

We are backing Sporting Lisbon to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Boavista

Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Sporting Lisbon/Sporting Lisbon